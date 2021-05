Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Savings Bank has announced the promotion of two employees.

>> David Oyado­mari is executive vice president, customer experience and operations. Oyadomari, who joined ASB in 2020, previously served as senior vice president, director of customer experience.

>> Jamie Cheng is director of bank operations. Cheng, who has been with the bank since 2011, was director of commercial operations.

Hilton has announced the promotion of Jamie Green­­­slade to area director of finance, overseeing Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana – Waikiki Beach and Hilton Waikoloa Village. Greenslade had served as director of finance for Hilton Waikoloa Village since 2017.

