Palolo teen hopes to show vaccine is safe for severe allergy sufferers
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Austin Kikuta, 14, received his first of two Pfizer COVID-19 shots Friday from Thryza Toledo at the vaccination clinic held by The Queen’s Medical Center at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree