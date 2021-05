Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a calm Friday afternoon, the Hawaii baseball team imploded in a 9-1 road loss to Cal State Northridge.

The Rainbow Warriors were concerned about potentially windy conditions that often turn Matador Field into a launching pad. But in relatively mild weather, it was right-hander Blake Sodersten’s masterful pitching and the Matadors’ offense that seized control in the opener of a four-game series in Northridge, Calif.

Sodersten allowed four hits, including a ninth-inning error that was not counted as one, and struck out nine for his first nine-inning complete game in 27 career starts. The Matadors rolled up 16 hits against three UH pitchers.

UH coach Mike Trapasso said neither the previous week’s bye nor the unavailability of first baseman Alex Baeza (hamstring) and catcher Tyler Murray (one-game suspension for an ejection) factored in the outcome.

“The reality was (the Matadors) played at such a high level that they were the better team,” Trapasso said. “It’s disappointing because we were never in it. We were hanging in there for a while. (Aaron) Davenport kept us in there.”

Davenport allowed a season-high 11 hits before being chased with one out in the seventh and the ’Bows down 4-1. But Jake Hymel yielded an RBI single, and then gave up three more runs in CSUN’s four-run seventh.

“You go to the bullpen in the seventh inning when you’re down a few runs — 4-1 or 5-1 — and you’ve got to hold,” Trapasso said. “I feel bad for Jake. He didn’t have it and turned what was a pretty good baseball game for seven innings into a rout.”

Calvin Turchin, who had not pitched since April 11, walked the first two he faced after replacing Hymel with no outs in the eight. But Turchin worked out of the jam without allowing another run.

Trapasso said he did not want to burn closer Tyler Dyball with a UH deficit. With CSUN’s outbursts in the seventh and eighth innings, it was decided to hold out relievers Li‘i Pontes, Buddie Pindel and Cameron Hagan.

“The bullpen really struggled in keeping us close,” Trapasso said. “Would it have mattered? Probably not. But it turned a good college baseball game into a boat race, and that’s disappointing.”

Trapasso said the ’Bows could not keep up with the Matadors’ senior-laden lineup. “I could not be more impressed with their offensive approach,” Trapasso said. “Everybody I talked to told me they’re all older, mature fifth-year seniors, sixth-year seniors. And, I’m telling you, they have a really good approach. … They hit every pitch. They hit the fastball. They hit the breaking ball. They hit the changeup. They did not chase outside of the strike zone. That’s how it’s supposed to be when you have a mature lineup. Their struggles were supposed to be on the mound, but they just dominated us. It’s disappointing for us to only get three hits.”

Every starter in the CSUN lineup, except shortstop Brandon Bohning, had a hit. Catcher Jose Ruiz and first baseman Jayson Newman each had three hits. Third baseman Mason Le drove in three runs, with a two-run blast for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

UH’s lone run came in the sixth when shortstop Kole Kaler walked, stole second, went to third on Scotty Scott’s sacrifice and scored on Dustin Demeter’s double.