K-Drama: Yeon Ju gets jealous seeing Mi Ra on a date on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 29

6:40 p.m. today

Yeon Ju goes on a blind date to try and forget So Won. When she arrives at the meeting place, she sees So Won and Mi Ra on a date. Yeon Ju gets jealous seeing Mi Ra kissing So Won.

Episode 30

7:45 p.m. today

Kevin is appalled at Shin Mo’s records. Tae Yang cooks up a feast for Shin Mo’s birthday, but he’s not all that happy. Tae Yang tries to persuade Shin Mo to change his mind.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Do-ki executes his revenge on the people who released Jung-eun’s video to the world. Kang Ha-na gets a search warrant for U Data while Park Yang-jin seems unfazed by the action. What is he hiding?

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do-ki finally arrives at Park Yang-jin’s villa. Go-eun makes her comeback and is hot on the trail of Gwangsan. Ha-na is also on her way to the villa to rescue Jeon Jin-won and Park Yang-jin’s kingdom is beginning to crumble.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 61-62

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Myung-hwa is furious with Ji-eun for deceiving her as she is dragged out of the meeting. Jung-min turns himself in to the district office and makes a bold statement that he will eliminate the internal corruption of Seorin Group. Jung-min is angry when he sees Ji-eun meeting Moon-soo about the rebuilding of Bisang Textile, but it doesn’t stop Ji-eun from becoming the CEO of the startup. Mi-ran is devastated when she learns about Myung-hwa’s horrific past.

Episodes 63-64

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-min gives Ji-eun the cold shoulder and Se-hoon feels a camaraderie with him. Mi-ran finds out that Se-hoon’s heart disease has relapsed and his delusional symptoms begin to surface. Jung-min continues to avoid Ji-eun’s calls. Mi-ran is filled with sympathy for Se-hoon and intends to stay beside him.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 17-18

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seung-joo is grateful to In-ah for trying to help him. But the feeling of gratitude makes him feel guilty when thinking about Han-sung. He ends up leaving In-ah’s, causing confusion for In-ah.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Saturday

In-ah finds herself embraced in a sudden kiss from Seung-joo. In-ah is caught off guard at Seung-joo’s sudden aggressive pursuit of her. Jae-hwan is not at all happy with Seung-joo’s behavior toward In-ah. Whereas Seung-joo, who’s made up his mind about In-ah, visits Han-sung’s columbarium.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.