Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Yeon Ju gets jealous seeing Mi Ra on a date on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Man Who Sets the Table” Episode 29 6:40 p.m. today Yeon Ju goes on a blind date to try and forget So Won. When she arrives at the meeting place, she sees So Won and Mi Ra on a date. Yeon Ju gets jealous seeing Mi Ra kissing So Won. Episode 30 7:45 p.m. today Kevin is appalled at Shin Mo’s records. Tae Yang cooks up a feast for Shin Mo’s birthday, but he’s not all that happy. Tae Yang tries to persuade Shin Mo to change his mind. “Taxi Driver” Episode 7 7:45 p.m. Monday Do-ki executes his revenge on the people who released Jung-eun’s video to the world. Kang Ha-na gets a search warrant for U Data while Park Yang-jin seems unfazed by the action. What is he hiding? Episode 8 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Do-ki finally arrives at Park Yang-jin’s villa. Go-eun makes her comeback and is hot on the trail of Gwangsan. Ha-na is also on her way to the villa to rescue Jeon Jin-won and Park Yang-jin’s kingdom is beginning to crumble. “Phoenix 2020” Episodes 61-62 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Myung-hwa is furious with Ji-eun for deceiving her as she is dragged out of the meeting. Jung-min turns himself in to the district office and makes a bold statement that he will eliminate the internal corruption of Seorin Group. Jung-min is angry when he sees Ji-eun meeting Moon-soo about the rebuilding of Bisang Textile, but it doesn’t stop Ji-eun from becoming the CEO of the startup. Mi-ran is devastated when she learns about Myung-hwa’s horrific past. Episodes 63-64 7:45 p.m. Thursday Jung-min gives Ji-eun the cold shoulder and Se-hoon feels a camaraderie with him. Mi-ran finds out that Se-hoon’s heart disease has relapsed and his delusional symptoms begin to surface. Jung-min continues to avoid Ji-eun’s calls. Mi-ran is filled with sympathy for Se-hoon and intends to stay beside him. “Risky Romance” Episodes 17-18 7:45 p.m. Friday Seung-joo is grateful to In-ah for trying to help him. But the feeling of gratitude makes him feel guilty when thinking about Han-sung. He ends up leaving In-ah’s, causing confusion for In-ah. Episodes 19-20 7:45 p.m. Saturday In-ah finds herself embraced in a sudden kiss from Seung-joo. In-ah is caught off guard at Seung-joo’s sudden aggressive pursuit of her. Jae-hwan is not at all happy with Seung-joo’s behavior toward In-ah. Whereas Seung-joo, who’s made up his mind about In-ah, visits Han-sung’s columbarium. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Hawaii chefs return to food truck contest