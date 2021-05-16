comscore ‘Kai Piha’ documentary on Hawaiian fishponds debuts on PBS Hawai‘i | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

‘Kai Piha’ documentary on Hawaiian fishponds debuts on PBS Hawai‘i

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY ANN MARIE KIRK The Huilua Fishpond in Kahana Valley also featured in the documentary.

    COURTESY ANN MARIE KIRK

    The Huilua Fishpond in Kahana Valley also featured in the documentary.

  • COURTESY ANN MARIE KIRK Community members place stones in the wall at Waikalua Fishpond in Kaneohe in “Kai Piha: Na Loko I‘a (Full Tide: Fishponds).”

    COURTESY ANN MARIE KIRK

    Community members place stones in the wall at Waikalua Fishpond in Kaneohe in “Kai Piha: Na Loko I‘a (Full Tide: Fishponds).”

Mesmerizing shots of schooling, white-silver ‘anaeholo, traveling mullet, fill the opening scenes of “Kai Piha: Na Loko I‘a (Full Tide: Fishponds),” Ann Marie Kirk’s beautiful new documentary about four Hawaiian fishponds on Oahu where mullet were raised. Read more

