On the Scene with musician Lionel Boy
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:31 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY LIONEL BOY
Lionel De Guzman took the stage name Lionel Boy in California shortly after his first recording sessions in the summer of 2018.
-
COURTESY INNOVATIVE LEISURE
The full-length album, “Lionel Boy,” which is offered in multiple formats including vinyl, was released Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree