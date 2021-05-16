comscore On the Scene with musician Lionel Boy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

On the Scene with musician Lionel Boy

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY LIONEL BOY Lionel De Guzman took the stage name Lionel Boy in California shortly after his first recording sessions in the summer of 2018.

    COURTESY LIONEL BOY

    Lionel De Guzman took the stage name Lionel Boy in California shortly after his first recording sessions in the summer of 2018.

  • COURTESY INNOVATIVE LEISURE The full-length album, “Lionel Boy,” which is offered in multiple formats including vinyl, was released Friday.

    COURTESY INNOVATIVE LEISURE

    The full-length album, “Lionel Boy,” which is offered in multiple formats including vinyl, was released Friday.

Growing up in central Oahu, Lionel De Guzman was home-schooled and had a preference for mainstream indie rock and electronic music that didn’t get play on local radio stations. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii chefs return to food truck contest

Scroll Up