On the Scene with musician Lionel Boy

Growing up in central Oahu, Lionel De Guzman was home-schooled and had a preference for mainstream indie rock and electronic music that didn’t get play on local radio stations. By the time he earned his high school diploma he’d realized that if he wanted to create the music he liked he would have more opportunities on the mainland.

Lionel De Guzman took the stage name Lionel Boy in California shortly after his first recording sessions in the summer of 2018. He met producer/musician Jonny Bell that same year and they started working together. The partnership paid off. Lionel Boy made his debut on indie record label Innovative Leisure in the spring of 2020 with two download-only singles — “Are You Happy Yet” and “Lost.” He followed those with the release of a four-song EP “Who Is Dovey?” in June.

This weekend, the 28-year-old singer/songwriter celebrates another career milestone. His first full-length album, “Lionel Boy,” which is offered in multiple formats including vinyl, was released Friday.

Congratulations on the project. Take this as a compliment when I say that it doesn’t sound like any kind of local pop album that I’ve heard before. Where does that sound come from?

When I was growing up I was into the indie rock and pop that was happening on the mainland. I wanted to hear that kind of music coming from a local musician, and I wasn’t hearing it around me, so it was my goal to do something that didn’t sound like “another pop album that comes from the islands” ‘cause that wasn’t my thing. That was the influence (on my music). I want to keep you going back to (my music) and re-listening to it a little more.

How much of your writing is specifically about you and your experiences?

All my writing is about my experiences, but it’s not about me personally. It’s how I perceive situations. It would be a mistake to take a lot of the things that I’m saying very literally and to think that I’m telling a story about myself.

Will people you’ve crossed paths with recognize themselves in your lyrics?

I think so, (although) I try to be very general.

How much time you would be spending in Hawaii if not for COVID-19?

I wish I could just be there all the time. I miss my family. I moved up here seven years ago. I didn’t see any music like this happening (in Hawaii) and so I had to go and find it — and I found I have to create it on my own here. I have to be here (in Long Beach, Calif.), but I try to go back as often as possible.

So who is Dovey mentioned in the EP title?

When I was growing up I used to really enjoy writing short stories and that was like a pseudonym that I would sign off on. I was a fan of Dr. Seuss when I was growing up, and he had his own pseudonym, so I signed it off as Dovey. That’s where that came from.

What’s next?

I’m looking forward to the world maybe opening back up so I can get some shows going. If live shows don’t come back, I’ll be back in the studio working on another project — maybe another EP for release at the end of the year.