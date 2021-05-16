comscore Jack and Kim Johnson’s Kokua Learning Farm in Haleiwa gets help from new solar e-tractor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jack and Kim Johnson’s Kokua Learning Farm in Haleiwa gets help from new solar e-tractor

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

    Jack Johnson discusses the farm's new tractor.

  Jack Johnson drives the solar tractor with brothers Maleko and Makakoa Wilkinson at the Kokua Hawaii Foundation Learning Farm in Haleiwa.

  Jack and Kim Johnson at their farm in Haleiwa.

Kokua Learning Farm in Haleiwa town recently debuted Hawaii’s first solar-powered electric tractor, which definitely makes it easier being green, according to Jack Johnson, the musician and co-founder, with his wife, Kim, of the Kokua Hawaii Foundation, which launched the farm and community center in December 2019. Read more

