Search continues to fix Oahu rail’s too-narrow wheels and too-wide tracks
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:44 p.m.
A: Mismatched wheels and tracks will force trains to slow from 55 mph to 15 or 20 mph at track crossings known as “frogs.”
B: The half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks may require replacement by wider wheels at an estimated cost of $2 million.
C: Rail officials say switch plates near the frogs were poorly welded, causing the protective silicone coating to wear off.
D: Repaired switch plate.
Rail wheels are half-an-inch too narrow where rail tracks cross one another.
