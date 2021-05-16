comscore Search continues to fix Oahu rail’s too-narrow wheels and too-wide tracks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Search continues to fix Oahu rail’s too-narrow wheels and too-wide tracks

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
    A: Mismatched wheels and tracks will force trains to slow from 55 mph to 15 or 20 mph at track crossings known as “frogs.”

    B: The half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks may require replacement by wider wheels at an estimated cost of $2 million.

    C: Rail officials say switch plates near the frogs were poorly welded, causing the protective silicone coating to wear off.

    D: Repaired switch plate.

    Rail wheels are half-an-inch too narrow where rail tracks cross one another.

Rail officials first started learning about problems with undersized wheels on oversized track late last year while testing trains running at 55 mph. Read more

