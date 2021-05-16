comscore David Shapiro: Latest Oahu rail imbroglio takes a turn in public’s favor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Latest Oahu rail imbroglio takes a turn in public’s favor

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Colleen Hanabusa spoke at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday during a press conference held by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Colleen Hanabusa spoke at Honolulu Hale on Tuesday during a press conference held by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Well played, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Colleen Hanabusa. Read more

Previous Story
Fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni in Honolulu has South Africans demanding justice

Scroll Up