comscore Hilo clinches Hawaii Pod title in PacWest baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hilo clinches Hawaii Pod title in PacWest baseball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Hilo baseball team defeated Hawaii Pacific 6-4 on Saturday in Honolulu, clinching the Hawaii Pod title and an automatic berth into the PacWest’s AQ Pod Series next week. Read more

