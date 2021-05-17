comscore $25 billion bill in Congress seeks to speed up modernization of Pearl Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$25 billion bill in Congress seeks to speed up modernization of Pearl Harbor

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:48 a.m.
  • U.S. NAVY / 2020 The Virginia-class submarine USS Missouri departed Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard on May 10, 2020, after completing maintenance, ship system repairs and improvements to mechanical and electrical systems.

    U.S. NAVY / 2020

A bipartisan bill seeks $25 billion to upgrade the Navy’s four shipyards — Pearl Harbor included — sooner rather than later, as well as to make improvements to private yards in the face of rapid Chinese military expansion. Read more

