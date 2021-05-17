comscore Miss Hawaii, Courtney Choy, plans to use law degree to empower women | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Miss Hawaii, Courtney Choy, plans to use law degree to empower women

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • COURTESY MISS HAWAII ORGANIZATION / JON FUJIWARA Courtney Choy, who on Saturday was crowned Miss Hawaii 2021, says she “will always be a servant to this state.”

Courtney Choy was poised but obviously excited as she did her first interview as Miss Hawaii 2021 Saturday evening in the Hibiscus Ballroom of the Ala Moana Hotel. Competing as Miss Chinatown Hawaii, Choy beat 16 other candidates to become the 76th woman to hold the title of Miss Hawaii. Read more

