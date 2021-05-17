Hawaii baseball team end cringe-worthy series with another loss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii baseball team’s three-day binge of cringe concluded with Sunday’s 6-4 road loss to Cal State Northridge at Matador Field. Read more

The Hawaii baseball team’s three-day binge of cringe concluded with Sunday’s 6-4 road loss to Cal State Northridge at Matador Field.

The Rainbow Warriors struggled offensively, defensively and on the base paths in absorbing a four-game sweep in Northridge, Calif.

“The whole weekend felt like we were in the Twilight Zone,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said. “We just couldn’t seem to do anything right, and they couldn’t seem to do anything wrong. You have those weekends. We have to do better.”

The momentum appeared to shift when UH center fielder Adam Fogel rocketed a three-run homer and left fielder Jacob Igawa followed with a solo shot to tie it at 4 in the sixth. It was the first tine the ’Bows hit back-to-back homers since 2018.

But in the CSUN seventh, shortstop Brandon Bohning singled and advanced to second on Robert Bullard’s sacrifice. As Bohning broke for third on a steal attempt, catcher Tyler Murray’s throw struck Kai Moody’s bat and ricocheted toward the UH dugout. Bohning scored for the Matadors; 5-4 lead.

“A bizarre ending to a bizarre weekend,” Trapasso said. “Honestly, that was a bizarre play, but the weekend wasn’t bizarre. We were bad, and they were good.”

Later in the inning, sixth-year senior Jayson Newman singled home Ruiz for the insurance run that proved to be excessive. The ’Bows scored in only three of 34 innings this series, and they had already spent their quota with the four-run sixth.

“You’re not going to win a lot of series that way,” Trapasso said. “And yet, the truth is our pitching usually holds up when we score four runs. But not how we played today or this weekend. We really struggled offensively. As much as we struggled offensively, that was overshadowed by our defense. We just weren’t good in any phase.”

The ’Bows committed three errors on Sunday, bringing their series total to 11. The Matadors were charged with one error in four games. A CSUN run scored when pitcher Logan Pouelsen fielded a bunt, then threw wildly to first, as Carlos Arellano sprinted home from second. Earlier, Arellano scored on consecutive wild pitches. The Matadors also were credited with a hit when first base was vacated on a grounder to the right side.

The ’Bows also squandered offensive opportunities. Igawa was picked off at second and was doubled off after Safea Villaruz-Mauai lined out to left field.

In the seventh, UH had Kole Kaler and Scotty Scott in scoring position with one out. But CSUN brought in left-hander Zuko Tillman, who struck out left-handed Dustin Demeter. Then right-hander Chad Wilson came in to induce Adam Fogel to ground out to first.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” Trapasso said. “They dominated us the entire weekend. It’s hard to see where everybody in the league was able to score runs against them but us. We didn’t hit, didn’t field, didn’t run the bases. That’s a pretty good recipe for a sweep.”

The ’Bows were without first baseman Alex Baeza, who was held out while recovering from a hamstring injury. Baeza and Matt Campos, who has not played since suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand on April 16, are expected to be cleared for this coming weekend’s home series against UC San Diego.