Ohio State golfer, Aneka Seumanutafa, with Hawaii roots blows away the field in winning tournament’s 70th edition

Even after moving to Maryland in middle school and playing college golf at Ohio State, Aneka Seumanutafa still considered Hawaii home.

So in a spring highlighted by a visit to Augusta National and a start in the U.S. Women’s Open coming up this summer, a victory in the Jennie K. Wilson Invitational proved particularly gratifying on Sunday.

“It means a lot coming back home after gaining experience in college and now playing front of my grandparents and my family here,” Seumanutafa said.

“I still call Hawaii my home. It’s always been my home. I have roots here, and that’s how I was born and raised, to stay with my roots.”

Seumanutafa, who grew up in Kapolei and Nanakuli and still has an 808 phone number, entered the final round with a seven-shot lead and weathered brisk winds coming off the ocean and intermittent showers in Lanikai to finish with a round of 3-over-par 75 for a three-day total of 1 over 217.

She finished eight shots ahead of 15-year-old Punahou sophomore Raya Nakao, who closed her Jennie K. debut with a round of 76.

“It was a grind for sure,” Seumanutafa said. “The wind was a big factor out there, deciding which clubs to hit into the green. The greens were so hard, one bounce and it would go over the green. But my management of the golf course was well handled.”

The tournament’s 70th edition was delayed a year when the 2020 event was canceled for the first time since 1967 due to COVID-19. Seumanutafa first played in the tournament when she was 10 and moved to Maryland as her parents pursued job opportunities.

She eventually signed with Ohio State and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and WGCA second-team All-American in 2019. She returned for this year’s Jennie K. coming off her second All-Big Ten first-team selection after leading the Buckeyes with a 71.69 scoring average.

At No. 38 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Seumanutafa qualified for the Augusta Women’s Amateur, held prior to The Masters in April. She played a practice round at Augusta National and two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

“Just being there just felt like I was treated like a pro,” Seumanutafa said. “Just walking on the golf course and, walking Amen Corner, it was eye opening for me.”

She was the medalist at the U.S. Women’s Open in Alexandria, Va., on April 27 and will make her first appearance in the major set for June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Along with visiting with family for the first time in more than a year, the trip home offered another opportunity to prepare for the U.S. Open. Ohio State’s postseason ban for past violations ended Seumanutafa’s junior season without a spot in the NCAA regionals and left her with a gap in her schedule. The Jennie K. represented a chance to maintain her tournament edge.

“I’m ready to go out there and represent Hawaii and Maryland,” she said. “I’ve been preparing so long for (the U.S. Open) so I’m ready go out there and also gain experience from the pros.”

Seumanutafa was the only player under par through two rounds after opening with a 2 under 70 on Friday and a 72 on Saturday. She maintained her lead in challenging conditions through her finish with family members waiting behind the 18th green.

Nakao, who finished third in the ILH championship, opened with a 77, played her way into the final group with a 72 on Saturday and kept pace with Seumanutafa for much of Sunday’s round before signing for a 76.

“It was really nice to see someone of a higher experience level play and I definitely got some lessons from her,” Nakao said. “I’m really just trying to work on my game, just improve all around and get ready for summer tournaments.”