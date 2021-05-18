comscore Off the News: HPD’s robotic dog meets the public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: HPD’s robotic dog meets the public

  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department bought Spot the Robotic Dog with federal COVID-19 relief funds, noting that it could do temperature checks at a screening site for the homeless. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Starting over with Ala Wai project

Scroll Up