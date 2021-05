Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brunch is back and better than ever! These two restaurants recently revamped their weekend menus with new dishes and extended hours. Read more

You can find the first part of this series in last week’s issue of Crave.

53 by the Sea

Sunday Brunch at 53 By The Sea is so popular that in April, the restaurant extended brunch service to Saturdays. The restaurant also started a new brunch menu, which is a collaborative effort between executive chef Lance Kosaka, sous chef Andy Mitani and junior sous chef Marc Reyes.

The new menu includes dishes ranging from pork adobo tots with adobo braised pork ($18) and kalbi moco with kalbibraised short rib ($37) to “Salmon Ochazuke” with grilled furikake-crusted New Zealand king salmon ($38).

53 By The Sea

53 Ahui St.

808-536-5353

10 A.M.-1:30 P.M.

Saturdays-Sundays

53bythesea.com

Instagram: @53Bythesea_Hawaii

DECK.

DECK.’s new weekend brunch menu launched May 1 with seven new dishes.

Kick things off with brunch-exclusive spritz cocktails like white peach rosemary, strawberry lemongrass and watermelon basil, which all showcase vodka flavors.

Feast on shareable starters like smoked salmon rillettes ($18), made with house- cured and kiawe wood-smoked salmon belly, as well as brunch staples like avocado toast ($16).

If you’re craving something savory, order the catfish po-boy ($18) or the savory braised beef dip sandwich ($18). Lighter options include eggs Florentine ($16) and berry chicken salad ($18).

Deck.

Queen Kapiolani Hotel,

Third Floor

150 Kapahulu Ave.

808-931-4488

10 A.M.-2:30 P.M.

Saturdays-Sundays

deckwaikiki.com

Facebook/Instagram: @Deckwaikiki