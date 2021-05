Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Louise Saffery moved to Hawaii in 1968 to get out of the New Jersey cold. She married Jim Saffery and has stayed in here ever since.

Most people don’t know that Louise is 100% Italian and makes a great chicken cacciatore. It’s a classic Italian stew and literally means “in the style of the hunter.”

This dish is easy to prepare. Louise claims the flavor is even better when made one or two days in advance. She has been making this heirloom recipe for 50 years.

Tender strips of chicken breast are lightly browned and simmered in a tomato sauce with onion, parsley, basil, salt and pepper. Green bell peppers are added with mushrooms and garlic powder.

Louise serves this dish with mashed potatoes, pasta or steamed white rice.

Chicken Cacciatore

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 pound skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

• 2 tablespoons canola oil

• 1/4 cup yellow onion, chopped

• 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

• 1 teaspoon table salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

• 3-4 sprigs fresh basil

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 1 1/2 teaspoon oil

• 1 green bell pepper, sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 8 ounces white mushrooms, caps sliced, not stems

DIRECTIONS:

Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil on medium high. Add chicken and cook until pieces are golden brown, stirring for 2-3 minutes. Add onion, parsley, salt and pepper; stir for 2 minutes. Add tomato sauce, basil, water and sugar; reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Heat 1-1/2 teaspoon oil on medium high and sauté sliced peppers. After 2 minutes, add garlic powder and sliced mushrooms. Cook for 2 minutes then remove from heat.

Remove chicken mixture from heat and cool for 20 minutes. Gently fold in peppers and mushrooms. Serve with mashed potatoes, small pasta or rice. Serves 4-6.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.