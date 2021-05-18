comscore Slice of the sweet life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Slice of the sweet life

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:47 p.m.

  • KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Whole ice cream pie (Snuggy Bear, Strawberry Short Cake, Rocky Road Cookie Dough, Sexual Chocolate, Tropic Thunder, Strawberry Fobby, Matcha Cookies & Cream and Caramel Banana Butterfinger).

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Slice by HB Baking owner Heather Lukela holds up a baked Alaska

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Snuggy Bear with salted milk crumble 3 topping

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Matcha Cookies & Cream on an Oreo cookie crust

  • ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Strawberry Short Cake topped with Fruity Pebbles

Strawberry Fobby. Tropic Thunder. Sexual Chocolate. These are just a few flavors of the ice cream pies and baked Alaskas you'll find at Slice by HB Baking, which recently opened in Chinatown. Read more

Previous Story
A Memorable Chicken Curry

Scroll Up