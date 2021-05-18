Spice up your life
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 2:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Khatkulo, a traditional Nepali decoration to welcome guests
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Tikka lemon fried rice ($10.99)
A mouthwatering mixture of green peas, mustard seed and lemon juice, topped with chicken tikka and rice
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Chicken saag ($16.99)
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Aankhi jhyal, a traditional Nepali handcrafted window
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Lamb shish kebab ($18.99)
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Tandoori wings ($9.95)
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Garlic cheese naan ($5.95)
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Shrimp korma ($20.99)
-
LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Chicken momos ($7.95, five pieces; $13.95, 10 pieces)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree