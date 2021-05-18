comscore Spice up your life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Spice up your life

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:38 p.m.

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Khatkulo, a traditional Nepali decoration to welcome guests

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Tikka lemon fried rice ($10.99)
    A mouthwatering mixture of green peas, mustard seed and lemon juice, topped with chicken tikka and rice

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chicken saag ($16.99)

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Aankhi jhyal, a traditional Nepali handcrafted window

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Lamb shish kebab ($18.99)

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Tandoori wings ($9.95)

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Garlic cheese naan ($5.95)

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Shrimp korma ($20.99)

  • LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chicken momos ($7.95, five pieces; $13.95, 10 pieces)

Indian cuisine is one of my favorites. Whenever I traveled in pre-COVID times, I'd always seek it out in major cities, filling up before returning home to a limited scene where we might see one new restaurant opening every five years. Read more

