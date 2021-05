Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summer is almost here and if you’re looking for a few refreshing full-flavored beverages, we’ve got you covered.

Key important factors I always look for in a good, hot-weather beer:

1. Keep the alcohol content in check: 6% abv (alcohol by volume) or lower is generally a good rule of thumb.

2. A day drinker: You’ll want to be able to drink these in the hot sun.

3. Light-bodied: If it’s hot outside, you don’t want anything that is heavy and thick.

4. Crisp and clean: A nice finish is important. A little fruit in there never hurt, either.

All of these factors help make a beer sessionable, which means you can have more than a few and not get fatigued.

When you’re in the mood for something a bit more satisfying and flavorful than hard seltzers, here are a handful of great beers to keep your thirst quenched all summer long.

21st Amendment’s Hell or High Watermelon

This beer is perfect if you’re a fan of hard seltzers and are looking for something light with a hint of fruit flavor.

This libation features a light wheat base that has a faint hint of candied watermelon, but the watermelon flavor isn’t overpowering or sweet. It isn’t a complex beer, but is very well crafted.

Maui Brewing Co.’s Pono Life

This one breaks my rules just a little by being over 6% abv, but it is so easy to drink that you won’t notice the extra couple points of alcohol (it’s 6.6% abv).

Pono Life is a hazy IPA brewed with locally sourced lilikoi. Vibrant tropical fruit notes are dominant from the hops and the bitterness is low, almost undetectable. There is a great balance between tart fruity lilikoi and sweet pineapple and mango flavors.

Hana Koa Brewing Co.’s Joyce Lightning

Hana Koa Brewing Co. has been cranking out delicious locally made lagers, and this recent release is a pale lager (light in color) with the addition of El Dorado hops. Those hops give the beer a hint of lemon, lemongrass and apricot notes.

Schöfferhofer’s Grapefruit Radler

The radler is a 50-50 mix of a light beer and fruit juice or soda. Schöfferhofer is made with a German hefeweizen (wheat beer) and grapefruit juice and is 2.5% abv.

Bright orange in color and full of citrus notes with just a touch of sweetness, it’s delicious on its own, but also fantastic as a base for your favorite hard liquor — I recommend adding tequila or bourbon!

Sierra Nevada’s Summer Break Session Hazy IPA

Summer Break has all the hop character you want, but it’s light enough to enjoy in the sun. The soft, rounded mouthfeel also keeps things light and the bitterness is kept really low.

Hop notes of star fruit, lemon peel and key lime pie provide lots of flavor without being over the top.