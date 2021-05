Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Story Behind Snuggy Bear

The “Snuggy Bear” is the most popular flavor at Slice by HB Baking, which recently opened in Chinatown. The ice cream pie — which features creamy layers of English toffee and coffee almond fudge with salted milk crumble — is named after business owner Heather Lukela’s husband, David.

“My husband wanted me to make a pie with all his favorite things,” she says. “His nickname is Snuggle Bear, so that’s how it got the name.”

Cluckin’ good

Contrary to what its name may imply, Eighty Chicken Sandwiches, located at Kahuku Sugar Mill, prides itself on one thing — a larger-than-life fried chicken sandwich. “I can get about 80 half-pound chicken sandwiches from one 40-pound case of chicken breast,” says owner Adam Wade. “Once I go through one case, that’s it; we’re sold out.”

These massive buttermilk fried chicken breasts are dipped in North Shore-style hot sauce — a riff on Nashville hot sauce — and served between toasted brioche buns filled with freshly shredded lettuce and crisp sliced pickles.

Munch on at M-T-L

Kailua’s newest bagel shop, Empty Elle Bagels, operates out of Grace in Growlers from Thursday to Saturday.

The business specializes in Montreal-style bagels, which, according to owner Tim Veling, are smaller, sweeter and more seeded compared to their New York-style counterparts.

Fun fact: The store’s name isn’t a tribute to the owner’s wife, mom or any other female figure.

“MTL is the abbreviation for Montreal, so if you say it fast, it sounds like ‘Empty Elle,’” Veling says.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).