Digital workspaces are focus of webinar

Hawaiian Telcom and CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University event May 26 to educate local businesses on how cloud-based work platforms are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops as they enable employees to work securely and productively from the office, home or on the road.

Kenneth Hensarling of CBTS | Hawaiian Telcom and John Bush of OpStack will present “Transforming to a Digital Workspace” from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive a secure link to the event. Go to bit.ly/3eT7KS4.

Topics will include defining the digital and modern workspace; how customers, partners and employees do business in today’s environment; how workspace-as-a-service encourages collaboration and productivity; workspace security; and assessing your workspace needs.