Hawaii News

Digital workspaces are focus of webinar

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Telcom and CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University event May 26 to educate local businesses on how cloud-based work platforms are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops as they enable employees to work securely and productively from the office, home or on the road. Read more

