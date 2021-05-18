Hawaii News Digital workspaces are focus of webinar By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Telcom and CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University event May 26 to educate local businesses on how cloud-based work platforms are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops as they enable employees to work securely and productively from the office, home or on the road. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom and CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University event May 26 to educate local businesses on how cloud-based work platforms are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops as they enable employees to work securely and productively from the office, home or on the road. Kenneth Hensarling of CBTS | Hawaiian Telcom and John Bush of OpStack will present “Transforming to a Digital Workspace” from 11 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. Registered participants will receive a secure link to the event. Go to bit.ly/3eT7KS4. Topics will include defining the digital and modern workspace; how customers, partners and employees do business in today’s environment; how workspace-as-a-service encourages collaboration and productivity; workspace security; and assessing your workspace needs. Previous Story LOIS TAYLOR / 1924-2021: ‘If there’s a heaven, Lois will shake it up’