comscore Oahu ambulances set to expand service in Ewa Beach and Makiki starting July 4 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu ambulances set to expand service in Ewa Beach and Makiki starting July 4

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • Jim Ireland

    Jim Ireland

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services is expanding to include the Makiki and Ewa Beach ambulances in its 24-hour coverage beginning July 4. Read more

Previous Story
LOIS TAYLOR / 1924-2021: ‘If there’s a heaven, Lois will shake it up’

Scroll Up