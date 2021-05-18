comscore Techview: Several tools can measure speed of internet connection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Techview: Several tools can measure speed of internet connection

  • By John Agsalud
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Since the dawn of broadband internet, folks have always wondered, is my connection as fast as advertised? Is there any way to get an unbiased measurement? Obviously, the answer is yes. Otherwise, this would be an awfully short column. How, then, does one go about keeping the internet service provider honest? Read more

Previous Story
LOIS TAYLOR / 1924-2021: ‘If there’s a heaven, Lois will shake it up’

Scroll Up