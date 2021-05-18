comscore Ex-Hawaii star Kolten Wong has changed teams, moved up to bat leadoff, and expecting the biggest change in September — the arrival of a son | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ex-Hawaii star Kolten Wong has changed teams, moved up to bat leadoff, and expecting the biggest change in September — the arrival of a son

  • By Jon Marks Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, right, forced out Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman at second base and tried to complete a double play during the fourth inning of Saturday’s game in Milwaukee. The batter, Marcell Ozuna, was safe at first.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Milwaukee Brewers Kolten Wong let go his bat after hitting a two-run homer against the Miami Marlins on April 28 in Milwaukee.

It’s a year of change for Kolten Wong. For the first time since the kid from Hilo arrived in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, he’s changed teams, now playing for the Central Division rival Milwaukee Brewers. Read more

