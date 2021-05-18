Ex-Hawaii star Kolten Wong has changed teams, moved up to bat leadoff, and expecting the biggest change in September — the arrival of a son

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s a year of change for Kolten Wong. For the first time since the kid from Hilo arrived in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, he’s changed teams, now playing for the Central Division rival Milwaukee Brewers. Read more

PHILADELPHIA >> It’s a year of change for Kolten Wong.

For the first time since the kid from Hilo arrived in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, he’s changed teams, now playing for the Central Division rival Milwaukee Brewers.

In the process he’s changed his place in the lineup, moving into the leadoff spot after spending most of his career hitting at or near the bottom of the lineup.

But the biggest change is expected to come in September when he and his wife, Alissa, welcome their first child into the world, with baby boy Wong arriving just in time, perhaps, too see daddy play in his second World Series.

But first the Brewers, who’ve managed to stay close in the Central despite being wracked by injuries — Wong included — have to get there. “That’s the thing,” the 30-year-old Wong said during Milwaukee’s recent disastrous four-game sweep here against the Phillies. “We haven’t been healthy all season and we’ve been doing our thing.

“We’ve been competing, fighting and been in almost every single game. I think we have a very deep lineup that can put up some runs. I think we have a really good team. It’s just a matter of getting healthy at this point.”

Unlike star Christian Yelich and their top two catchers, Wong is finally healthy, after suffering an oblique strain early in the season that forced him to spend 10 days on the injured list. But not before he hobbled back to St. Louis, where he was met with a standing ovation that brought tears to his eyes.

“I was battling that injury coming to St. Louis,” admitted Wong, who hit .261 during his eight years with the Cardinals, with 53 homers and 281 RBIs, while stealing 88 bases. “but it was one of those things where I felt I needed to go out there and play in front of those fans.

“I needed to say ‘Thank you’ to those fans for just being there for me through all my struggles and growth. As a young guy it’s always hard trying to figure out what your job is and how to stay at this level.

“They saw me go through my growing pains and saw me figure out my game. Through everything they just loved and appreciated me. I was pretty banged up but wanted to step out there and let them know I was thankful for everything.”

That taken care of, the man who’s won a Gold Glove the past two seasons at second base — a position he never played until University of Hawaii coach Mike Trapasso moved him there his sophomore season — can now turn his attention to his new team. Once he hit the free-agent market after the Cardinals declined a $12.5 million team option, the Brewers immediately came calling and were the most persistent.

“With COVID and everything they (the Cardinals) had to make a decision based on how the team was going,” explained Wong, who signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers, with a club option for 2023. “Milwaukee came knocking right away and was always the most interested. It just made the most sense for me. I wanted to be with someone who wanted me, and Milwaukee cared, which made it seem like an easy fit.”

His new manager, Craig Counsell, is thrilled to have him.

“Kolten’s been a great addition for us,” said Counsell, himself a second baseman much of his 16-year career. “I think as much as anything he’s changed us defensively, particularly in the infield. We haven’t had a defender like this in a long time. It’s really changed us defensively.”

Not bad for a guy who never imagined that would turn out to be his forte.

“Obviously Craig was a second baseman, so it’s good getting that from someone who played the position and understands how hard it is,” said Wong, whose averaged climbed to .266 after he went 3-for-5 against Atlanta on Sunday. “I didn’t make the transition to second base until my sophomore year in college, so I knew I had a lot of growing to do.

“To go from that to two Gold Gloves already is pretty amazing. I never really considered myself a second baseman until I got to pro ball and really fell in love with the position. It’s cool to see the amount of work put in has finally paid off and people are respecting my game and what I’ve done.”

He’s also done nicely at the top of Counsell’s lineup, which enables Wong to utilize all the skills he’s learned over the years. “I’ve never really led off my big league career,” Wong revealed. “The fact I can show up everyday knowing I’m going to be leading off definitely gives me the flexibility I want to attack the position. Some guys are very aggressive. I try to pick my spots.”

The color of his uniform and his position in the lineup may have changed this year, but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed for Kolten Wong: his commitment back home. While the pandemic kept him and Alissa in St. Louis until the conclusion of the 2020 season, once they were able to return to Hawaii they tried to do whatever they could to help out.

“I’ve just been trying to do the little things,” said Wong. “Obviously with COVID and no tourism I’ve been trying to figure out ways to help people. Try to make it a little easier on them, like passing out meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas or buying diapers, which are so expensive with prices so high.”

Wong feels an obligation not only to give back but also to be an example for the next generation.

“We understand how hard it is. Growing up in Hawaii you don’t get the opportunity people who grow up on the mainland do. For us it takes money and it takes being able to leave for a long time,” said Wong, who regularly talks to younger brother Kean, now playing for Salt Lake City in the Angels system.

“So as a collective Hawaii community we try to push each other and lift each other up. We know we’re the next wave of guys to influence the younger generation, so we’re going to do whatever we can to stay here and continue to show these young Hawaii kids they can do it.”

Just as others — like 2008 (Phillies) and 2013 (Red Sox) World Series champion Shane Victorino of Maui — did for him. “When I first got drafted Shane was like a big brother to me,” recalled Wong, the No. 22 pick in the 2011 draft. “He called me and offered to help if I needed anything. He’s always been a guy who I reached out to and kept close.”