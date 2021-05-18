UH Hilo men, Hawaii Pacific women go from season on brink to playing for NCAA Division II titles
- By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY TEXAS POWERS / HPU ATHLETICS
Hawaii Pacific senior Marleen Tilgner is 9-0 at No. 1 singles this season.
COURTESY RUSS BLUNCK / UH HILO ATHLETICS
University of Hawaii Hilo sophomore Martin Soukal is 8-3 at No. 1 singles this season.
COURTESY RUSS BLUNCK / UH HILO ATHLETICS
Sophomore Luca Checchia is 7-1 at No. 3 and 4 singles this season for the Vulcans.
-
COURTESY TEXAS POWERS/ HPU ATHLETICS
Elodie Busson is 10-1 at No. 2 singles this season for the Sharks.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree