comscore UH Hilo men, Hawaii Pacific women go from season on brink to playing for NCAA Division II titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH Hilo men, Hawaii Pacific women go from season on brink to playing for NCAA Division II titles

  • By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • COURTESY TEXAS POWERS / HPU ATHLETICS Hawaii Pacific senior Marleen Tilgner is 9-0 at No. 1 singles this season.

    COURTESY TEXAS POWERS / HPU ATHLETICS

    Hawaii Pacific senior Marleen Tilgner is 9-0 at No. 1 singles this season.

  • COURTESY RUSS BLUNCK / UH HILO ATHLETICS University of Hawaii Hilo sophomore Martin Soukal is 8-3 at No. 1 singles this season.

    COURTESY RUSS BLUNCK / UH HILO ATHLETICS

    University of Hawaii Hilo sophomore Martin Soukal is 8-3 at No. 1 singles this season.

  • COURTESY RUSS BLUNCK / UH HILO ATHLETICS Sophomore Luca Checchia is 7-1 at No. 3 and 4 singles this season for the Vulcans.

    COURTESY RUSS BLUNCK / UH HILO ATHLETICS

    Sophomore Luca Checchia is 7-1 at No. 3 and 4 singles this season for the Vulcans.

  • COURTESY TEXAS POWERS/ HPU ATHLETICS Elodie Busson is 10-1 at No. 2 singles this season for the Sharks.

    COURTESY TEXAS POWERS/ HPU ATHLETICS

    Elodie Busson is 10-1 at No. 2 singles this season for the Sharks.

The Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis team had just three players on campus during the fall semester, the rest of the squad still in Europe. The Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team couldn’t get onto its practice court at Ala Moana Regional Park for months due to county COVID closures. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 18, 2021

Scroll Up