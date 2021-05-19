comscore Off the News: Deadline looms for Falls of Clyde | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Deadline looms for Falls of Clyde

  • Today
  • Updated 7:22 p.m.

Friends of Falls of Clyde International had plans to bring its namesake historic masted oil tanker ship, deteriorating in Honolulu Harbor, back to its birthplace in Scotland, but those plans have fallen through. Read more

