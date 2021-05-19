Off the News: Deadline looms for Falls of Clyde

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Friends of Falls of Clyde International had plans to bring its namesake historic masted oil tanker ship, deteriorating in Honolulu Harbor, back to its birthplace in Scotland, but those plans have fallen through.

And now, fearing the looming hurricane season, the state has set a Friday deadline to bid on its disposal. The Friends group (foci.scot) has launched a last-ditch rescue effort, but time, once again, is running out.

Its advocates surely feel frustrated that a craft that once sailed the seas is now seemingly immobile.

Honoring our EMS workers

In honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week, Honolulu Hale is now lit up during evening hours in light blue, signifying the six-pointed EMS Star of Life symbol. And Mayor Rick Blangiardi has rightly commended the city’s team of some 250 medically trained pros for their frontline efforts amid pandemic challenges.

Since COVID-19 restrictions delayed training for new employees, it’s encouraging that a program is in the works to increase hiring, with training for new recruits at Kapiolani Community College. Also, in July, Ewa Beach and Makiki ambulances will join the rest of the island’s units in providing 24-hour coverage.