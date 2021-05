Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Business Solution Technologies, a Hawaii-based information technology consulting firm, has announced the hiring of Ben Yuan as director of Healthcare Solutions. Yuan has 16 years of strategic consulting and program management experience. He succeeds Steven Hurlbut, who announced his retirement effective later in 2021. Prior to joining BST, Yuan held project leadership roles at Hawaiian Airlines and Berry, Dunn, McNeil &Parker LLC in Honolulu.

