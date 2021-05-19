Architectural renderings allow Hawaii football team to visualize its new home for the next few years

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s home for the next few years now can be visualized.

On Tuesday, UH officials released architectural renderings of the retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex that will be used for the Rainbow Warriors’ six home games this season.

The photo-quality drawings show overhead views of what will be a newly installed artificial surface and bleachers. The facility will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 spectators.

UH was forced to relocate its home games from 46-year-old Aloha Stadium. In December, officials of the Halawa facility said spectators could no longer attend events there safely because of structural deterioration. A new stadium at that site is optimistically scheduled to be ready for the 2023 football season.

After exploring several options, including the feasibility of playing at War Memorial Stadium on Maui, UH decided to retrofit the Ching complex for home games.

The metal bleachers on the makai side were moved to behind the Ewa end zone. Prefabricated bleachers will be shipped from the mainland and placed on the makai and Diamond Head sides. Luxury suites will be installed on the makai side. Plastic benches will be placed on top of the concrete seating areas on the mauka side. Prefabricated booths for coaches and media will be placed on the mauka side.

The existing LED lights have met the NCAA’s requirements for night games.

The renderings do not show the new scoreboard that will be installed. The scoreboard will have screens facing the field and the parking structure.

The retrofitting project is estimated to cost $8.3 million. The UH Foundation launched a fundraising campaign on April 12 to help cover the unexpected cost of the project. The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation donated $1.5 million to help fund the retrofit.

Season ticket information will be sent to season ticket holders in the next few days.

UH officials hope to receive zoning approval to expand seating capacity to 15,000 next year.