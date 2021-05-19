Architectural renderings allow Hawaii football team to visualize its new home for the next few years
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS
An architectural rendering of the retrofi tted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex allows the Rainbow Warriors to visualize their new home for the next few years. The new complex will be used for Hawaii’s six home games this coming season.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS
This is an architectural rendering of the retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex that will be used for the Rainbow Warriors’ six home games this coming season.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS
Above is an architectural rendering of the retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex that will be the home for UH football games for the next few years. Inset, is a drawing of prefabricated bleachers that will be shipped from the mainland and placed on the makai and Diamond Head sides.