Dave Reardon: Adapting to change is key to any endeavor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Adapting to change is key to any endeavor

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

One of my favorite teachers, Jane Evinger, emphasized that transitions are a key to writing. Until today, I never consciously considered writing a story about them. But it seems appropriate since more than ever all of our lives are so much about how we adapt. Read more

