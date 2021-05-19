comscore UH Hilo moves on at D-II tennis championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo moves on at D-II tennis championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis team beat Concordia (N.Y.) 4-2 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II championships in Surprise, Ariz. Read more

UH-Hilo men, Hawaii Pacific women go from season on brink to playing for NCAA Division II titles
