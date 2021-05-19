University of Hawaii baseball team will welcome back family, friends
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER/ SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
“It allows the moms and dads — the forgotten folks in the success of these players in any program — to see our last home series. It’s great.”
Mike Trapasso
UH baseball coach
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree