comscore University of Hawaii baseball team will welcome back family, friends | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball team will welcome back family, friends

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER/ SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“It allows the moms and dads — the forgotten folks in the success of these players in any program — to see our last home series. It’s great.” </strong> <strong>Mike Trapasso </strong> <em>UH baseball coach</em>

    STEVEN ERLER/ SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    “It allows the moms and dads — the forgotten folks in the success of these players in any program — to see our last home series. It’s great.”

    Mike Trapasso

    UH baseball coach

Book ’em, Rainbows. Several family members and close friends of the University of Hawaii baseball team were making arrangements to attend this weekend’s series against UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 19, 2021

Scroll Up