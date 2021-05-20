Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Canadian group speaks out on TMT Today Updated 7:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Canadian group among the partners behind the Thirty Meter Telescope has said it would withhold its backing unless Native Hawaiians support it: “It is important to us that astronomical facilities are only constructed where they are welcomed by the communities in which they are built,” said one spokesman. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Canadian group among the partners behind the Thirty Meter Telescope has said it would withhold its backing unless Native Hawaiians support it: “It is important to us that astronomical facilities are only constructed where they are welcomed by the communities in which they are built,” said one spokesman. It was supposed to be a clarifying statement, but it’s unclear how they could measure support. This is easier to do if an indigenous group has unified governance — which doesn’t exist here. Bringing football to UH-Manoa campus Architectural renderings of a retrofit project at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex depict views of a vibrant green field and bleachers for University of Hawaii football games, with seating initially expanding from 3,585 to about 9,000. Due to the moratorium on events at aging Aloha Stadium — along with the uncertain pace toward building a replacement at the Halawa site — the Rainbow Warriors will be calling the complex at UH-Manoa home for at least a few years. This switch to the smaller venue, which will cost an estimated $8.3 million to retrofit, may serve as an tryout of sorts to gauge whether an on-campus home is a good fit for football. Previous Story Letters: It’s not easy to work as a public school teacher; Listen to experts who predicted rail’s failure; Show only numbers of fully vaccinated people