Off the News: Canadian group speaks out on TMT

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.

The Canadian group among the partners behind the Thirty Meter Telescope has said it would withhold its backing unless Native Hawaiians support it: “It is important to us that astronomical facilities are only constructed where they are welcomed by the communities in which they are built,” said one spokesman. Read more

