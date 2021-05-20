Off the News: Canadian group speaks out on TMT

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Canadian group among the partners behind the Thirty Meter Telescope has said it would withhold its backing unless Native Hawaiians support it: “It is important to us that astronomical facilities are only constructed where they are welcomed by the communities in which they are built,” said one spokesman. Read more

It was supposed to be a clarifying statement, but it’s unclear how they could measure support. This is easier to do if an indigenous group has unified governance — which doesn’t exist here.

Bringing football to UH-Manoa campus

Architectural renderings of a retrofit project at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex depict views of a vibrant green field and bleachers for University of Hawaii football games, with seating initially expanding from 3,585 to about 9,000. Due to the moratorium on events at aging Aloha Stadium — along with the uncertain pace toward building a replacement at the Halawa site — the Rainbow Warriors will be calling the complex at UH-Manoa home for at least a few years.

This switch to the smaller venue, which will cost an estimated $8.3 million to retrofit, may serve as an tryout of sorts to gauge whether an on-campus home is a good fit for football.