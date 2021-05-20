comscore Fewer storms predicted for Hawaii’s 2021 hurricane season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fewer storms predicted for Hawaii’s 2021 hurricane season

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
    During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, NOAA and National Weather Service in Honolulu announced an 80% chance of a near- or below-normal hurricane season for the state beginning June 1.

    HAWAII HURRICANE SEASONS

    Based on ocean temperatures, there will likely be less storm activity this season, a forecaster said. Above, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration image shows hurricanes Ignacio and Jimena east of Hilo on Aug. 30, 2015.

It could be another lackluster year for hurricanes in the waters around Hawaii. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center on Wednesday predicted that the region will see two to five tropical cyclones during the hurricane season that starts June 1. Read more

