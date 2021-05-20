Fewer storms predicted for Hawaii’s 2021 hurricane season
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HONOLULU
During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, NOAA and National Weather Service in Honolulu announced an 80% chance of a near- or below-normal hurricane season for the state beginning June 1.
HAWAII HURRICANE SEASONS
Based on ocean temperatures, there will likely be less storm activity this season, a forecaster said. Above, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration image shows hurricanes Ignacio and Jimena east of Hilo on Aug. 30, 2015.