Hawaii National Bank warns of scams

Hawaii National Bank is alerting Hawaii residents about a recent series of scam calls and text messages requesting personal banking information. Both customers and noncustomers are being targeted.

The fraudulent calls include a recording that requests the verification of personal credit card information. A Hawaii National Bank phone number may be displayed on the caller identification.

Hawaii National Bank never calls, texts or emails customers to validate personal account or card information. The bank said not to provide personal information, including account, password or PIN numbers, over the phone, through text messages or via email.

Call (808) 528-7800 with any questions.