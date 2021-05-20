comscore Hawaii National Bank warns of scams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii National Bank warns of scams

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii National Bank is alerting Hawaii residents about a recent series of scam calls and text messages requesting personal banking information. Both customers and noncustomers are being targeted. Read more

