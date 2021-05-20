Hawaii News Hawaii National Bank warns of scams By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii National Bank is alerting Hawaii residents about a recent series of scam calls and text messages requesting personal banking information. Both customers and noncustomers are being targeted. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii National Bank is alerting Hawaii residents about a recent series of scam calls and text messages requesting personal banking information. Both customers and noncustomers are being targeted. The fraudulent calls include a recording that requests the verification of personal credit card information. A Hawaii National Bank phone number may be displayed on the caller identification. Hawaii National Bank never calls, texts or emails customers to validate personal account or card information. The bank said not to provide personal information, including account, password or PIN numbers, over the phone, through text messages or via email. Call (808) 528-7800 with any questions. Previous Story Keiki surfers hope to hit waves soon for competitions