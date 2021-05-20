comscore Honoulu Police Department takes steps to form Micronesian alliances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honoulu Police Department takes steps to form Micronesian alliances

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu police began a series of meetings recently with officials and Hawaii residents from the Federated States of Micronesia after allegations of racial profiling and protests following the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Read more

