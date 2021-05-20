For Hawaii baseball team’s catcher, Tyler Murray, baseball was glove at first sight
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:44 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Tyler Murray (17) throws to first base during a NCAA Baseball game against Washington State on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Les Murakami Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / April 4
UH catcher Tyler Murray waited for a throw that came too late to get UC Santa Barbara’s Broc Mortensen during a game on April 4.
