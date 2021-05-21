comscore Off the News: Time to stock up those emergency kits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Time to stock up those emergency kits

  • Today
  • Updated 7:07 p.m.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center this week predicted that our region will see two to five cyclones during the six-month hurricane season, which starts June 1. The Central Pacific typically sees an average of four to five storms each year, but last year only two entered edges of Hawaii’s neighborhoods. Read more

