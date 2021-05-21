Off the News: Time to stock up those emergency kits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center this week predicted that our region will see two to five cyclones during the six-month hurricane season, which starts June 1. The Central Pacific typically sees an average of four to five storms each year, but last year only two entered edges of Hawaii’s neighborhoods.

Despite the possibility of a below-normal year, residents should soon assemble a just-in-case emergency kit, including a 14-day supply of nonperishable food and water, plus medicine. Also, to help prevent high-wind and heavy rain damage at your residence, clear debris and clutter from yard areas, gutters and drainage ways.

Show aloha on beach access path

With a pair of bolt cutters or something just as strong, workers and police officers on Wednesday enforced a court order opening the newly public beach access path fronting Portlock Road. A gate had closed off the path, though the city had acquired it by eminent domain.

Beachgoers should continue a show of aloha, though. Neighbors in the past have complained about trespassing, drug use or other disturbances on the path, and that will remain a sensitive issue, regardless of legal status.