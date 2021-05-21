Job-search requirement reinstated for unemployment benefits in Hawaii
Gov. David Ige announced Thursday the state is reinstating job-search rules for the unemployed and continuing the extra $300 weekly federal unemployment payment, also known as "plus-up."
