comscore Job-search requirement reinstated for unemployment benefits in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Job-search requirement reinstated for unemployment benefits in Hawaii

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

    Gov. David Ige announced Thursday the state is reinstating job-search rules for the unemployed and continuing the extra $300 weekly federal unemployment payment, also known as "plus-up."

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige announced Thursday that the state is reinstating rules that require people to search for work in order to qualify for unemployment benefits. The change will begin May 30.

