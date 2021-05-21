Mountain View man gets life sentence for murder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 27-year-old Mountain View man will spend at least 15 years in prison after he shot and killed another man on North Kulani Road in the Mountain View area of the Big Island last summer. Read more

A 27-year-old Mountain View man will spend at least 15 years in prison after he shot and killed another man on North Kulani Road in the Mountain View area of the Big Island last summer.

Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and 10 years in prison for prohibited ownership of a firearm.

Wallace will not be eligible for parole until serving a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years.

Just before 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Hawaii police responded to a call of a man on North Kulani Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police found 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar of Mountain View, who was taken to Hilo Medical Center and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Three days later police found Wallace at a home on Aulii Street in the Orchidland Subdivision in Puna. Wallace tried to run into the forest, but after a brief search search, he surrendered to police. At the time of his arrest, police found Wallace with a loaded shotgun.

“Peter Grammer would have been 27 years old today. The same age as the Defendant. With the pull of a trigger, Dwayne Wallace ended Peter’s life. He robbed Peter’s mother of her son, in broad daylight, right before her eyes, and leaving her with terrifying memories of her only son’s last moments,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Rothfus, who prosecuted the case and sought a term of life in prison, in a news release.

Judge Peter Kubota also ordered Wallace to serve a five-year prison term for revocation of his felony probation, stemming from a conviction for felony abuse of a family or household member.

“The State prays that today’s sentencing affords the family and friends of Peter Grammer some closure and hopefully a little sense that justice was served and that Peter will never be forgotten,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen in a statement. “Hawaii County law enforcement will continue its ongoing efforts to hold violent offenders accountable for their actions with the goal of deterring future crime and making our community a safer place.”

The lead investigator was Detective Blaine Morishita, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawaii Police Department.