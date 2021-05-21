comscore Mountain View man gets life sentence for murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mountain View man gets life sentence for murder

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr.

A 27-year-old Mountain View man will spend at least 15 years in prison after he shot and killed another man on North Kulani Road in the Mountain View area of the Big Island last summer. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii retailers deal with mask-mandate confusion

Scroll Up