Navy’s responses to leak at Red Hill fuel frustration

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
    The Navy said approximately 1,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at its Red Hill fuel farm earlier this month had been “captured and fully contained.” Above, a fuel line tunnel inside the facility.

The Navy on Thursday assured members of a committee created by the Legislature to monitor underground fuel tanks that a release of approximately 1,000 gallons of jet fuel at its Red Hill fuel farm earlier this month had been “captured and fully contained” and that there was no evidence of environmental harm or risk to an underground aquifer that supplies drinking water. Read more

