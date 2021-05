Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mason Architects Inc. has announced the promotion of Andrea Aegerter to associate. Aegerter, who joined the firm in 2017, was the project architect for several adaptive reuse projects, including the Aviation Learning Center on Ford Island. Read more

>> Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the promotion of Nicole Balai to account manager in the personal lines unit. Balai has six years of experience in the local insurance industry and holds a Property & Casualty Insurance license.

———

