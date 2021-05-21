comscore Premeditated murder charge sought against Schofield soldier in death of wife | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Premeditated murder charge sought against Schofield soldier in death of wife

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
A 24-year-old married Schofield Barracks soldier who had rekindled a relationship with his high school sweetheart took out a $100,000 life insurance policy on his wife, Googled how many swings it took to kill someone with a baseball bat, and beat and stabbed her to death following their first wedding anniversary, an Army prosecutor said Thursday. Read more

