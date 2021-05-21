comscore Rearview: Picking up the pieces from unused stories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: Picking up the pieces from unused stories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY RICK FRIED Susie and Rick Fried had a funny encounter with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, while skiing recently.

    COURTESY RICK FRIED

    Susie and Rick Fried had a funny encounter with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, while skiing recently.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Columbia Inn owner Tosh Kaneshiro framed a check from bad-check writer Sammy Amalu, who bought the house a round of drinks when the Los Angeles Dodgers won a game in 1975.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Columbia Inn owner Tosh Kaneshiro framed a check from bad-check writer Sammy Amalu, who bought the house a round of drinks when the Los Angeles Dodgers won a game in 1975.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Every now and then I find myself with interesting tidbits that didn’t fit into a previous column or are too short to take up a column of their own. Here are several “leftovers” from the past few months. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii retailers deal with mask-mandate confusion

Scroll Up