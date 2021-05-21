comscore University of Hawaii football season-ticket plan will limit seats for fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii football season-ticket plan will limit seats for fans

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH has created a priority ticket plan for football games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Above, renovations were in progress Tuesday at the field.

    UH has created a priority ticket plan for football games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Above, renovations were in progress Tuesday at the field.

Hoping to make the best of a delicate supply-and- demand situation, the University of Hawaii unveiled its ticket plan for on-campus Rainbow Warrior football games this coming season. Read more

