comscore Former University of Hawaii player Daniel Rasay will get to keep coaching Stanford after the volleyball program gets another life | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former University of Hawaii player Daniel Rasay will get to keep coaching Stanford after the volleyball program gets another life

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • PHOTOS COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY Stanford assistant Daniel Rasay and freshman Kupono Browne were rooting for UH to win the national title.

    PHOTOS COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY

    Stanford assistant Daniel Rasay and freshman Kupono Browne were rooting for UH to win the national title.

  • COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY Stanford freshman Kupono Browne took a swing against Concordia Irvine in an MPSF match at Maples Pavilion on April 3. The ‘Iolani graduate finished with nine kills in the match and ranked third on the team with 2.36 kills per set this season.

    COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY

    Stanford freshman Kupono Browne took a swing against Concordia Irvine in an MPSF match at Maples Pavilion on April 3. The ‘Iolani graduate finished with nine kills in the match and ranked third on the team with 2.36 kills per set this season.

  • COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY Stanford assistant coach Daniel Rasay, right, spoke with Cardinal setter Nathan Lietzke and during a match against Concordia Irvine at Maples Pavilion. Rasay has been a member of the Cardinal men’s volleyball program’s staff since 2010 and played college volleyball at the University of Hawaii.

    COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY

    Stanford assistant coach Daniel Rasay, right, spoke with Cardinal setter Nathan Lietzke and during a match against Concordia Irvine at Maples Pavilion. Rasay has been a member of the Cardinal men’s volleyball program’s staff since 2010 and played college volleyball at the University of Hawaii.

  • COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY Stanford assistant coach Daniel Rasay has been a member of the men’s volleyball program since 2010.

    COURTESY MIKE RASAY / ISIPHOTOS.COM VIA STANFORD UNIVERSITY

    Stanford assistant coach Daniel Rasay has been a member of the men’s volleyball program since 2010.

Daniel Rasay knows well the rush of winning a title. As a freshman setter with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, Rasay charged the court after the Rainbow Warriors’ win over Pepperdine in the 2002 NCAA final (later invalidated by an ineligible player). Eight years later, he finished his first season on the Stanford coaching staff by celebrating a national crown. Read more

Previous Story
Cindy Luis: The state needed to be uplifted, and Hawaii volleyball delivered
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up