comscore Diamond Head Classic field revealed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Diamond Head Classic field revealed

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Two teams that finished last season in the NCAA Tournament will join host Hawaii in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic’s return in December. Read more

Previous Story
Cindy Luis: The state needed to be uplifted, and Hawaii volleyball delivered
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up