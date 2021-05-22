comscore Editorial: Hawaii-bound airlines soar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii-bound airlines soar

  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

With the time finally right as Hawaii enters a post-pandemic reset, Southwest Airlines — and others — are doubling down on travel here. To capture the peak summer season, the Dallas-based carrier in June will start offering 37 trans-­Pacific roundtrips, more than twice its current 16 roundtrips daily between Hawaii and the mainland. Read more

Letters: Ease travel rules for Hawaii's vaccinated; Waialua bridge needs to be repaired at once; J. Kalani English shows honor, integrity

