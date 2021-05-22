comscore Kalaeloa site blessed for VA clinic and housing projects | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kalaeloa site blessed for VA clinic and housing projects

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cultural practitioner Shad Kane gave an introduction of the Kalaeloa area on Friday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalaeloa developer Hunt Cos. held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for road and other infrastructure improvements that will take place to accommodate the first of the new houses to be built at a site in Kalaeloa. Representing Hunt Cos. were Jinny Cheung, left; Thomas Lee; Paul Kay; Steve Colon, president of Hunt; Shirley Swinney, a community volunteer; and Matt Heahlke of Goodfellow Bros.

A developer had a site in Kalaeloa where cattle once roamed amid kiawe trees on a coral plain blessed Friday for a future $100 million Veterans Affairs clinic and a residential subdivision. Read more

