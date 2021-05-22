comscore Most Hawaii nursing home staff vaccinated for COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Most Hawaii nursing home staff vaccinated for COVID-19

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  Registered nurse Florence Agcaoili takes a vital-signs machine to a patient at The Villas inside St. Francis Medical Center in Honolulu. Agcaoili received the COVID-19 vaccination in January.

    Registered nurse Florence Agcaoili takes a vital-signs machine to a patient at The Villas inside St. Francis Medical Center in Honolulu. Agcaoili received the COVID-19 vaccination in January.

A new statewide survey conducted by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii found an average of 84% of staff at skilled-nursing facilities and other long-term care providers had received the COVID-19 vaccine. That rate is up 6 percentage points from the health care trade group’s last survey in February. Read more

